House of the Dragon is going to be yet another epic fantasy drama by HBO. The upcoming 10-episodes are the prequel to George RR Martin's Game of Thrones and will show the story of House Targaryen and in the end, fans may see Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) childhood in the Red Keep.

There were multiple moments in Game of Thrones where viewers learned the tragic story of Targaryen children. It was revealed in the earlier episodes that with the help of house Lannister, Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark waged a war against House Targaryen and killed Mad King and his son. At that time, Daenerys and her brother, Viserys Targaryen, were quite young and had to run away from the Red Keep.

Story of House Targaryen

The upcoming prequel of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is going to show events that lasted for three centuries before the events of A Song of Ice & Fire took place. As per George RR Martin, House of the Dragon is going to feature the story of Aegon Targaryen and how he ruled all the Seven Kingdoms. It means that we might get to see the construction of Red Keep for the dragons as well.

In addition to this, House of the Dragon is going to feature the inner politics of House Targaryen and how Aerys II Targaryen became Mad King, the last ruling Targaryen of the Seven Kingdoms. As per Martin's books, Aerys was the seventeenth and the last member of the Targaryen dynasty to sit the Iron Throne.

If the upcoming show is going to follow Fire & Blood, George RR Martin's book about the story of House Targaryen, then viewers are going to see the rise and fall of the Targaryen empire. In addition to this, we are going to witness several Targaryens who ruled the Seven Kingdoms.

Daenerys Targaryen's childhood

When Robert Baratheon waged a war against Aerys II Targaryen and sat on the Iron Throne, Daenerys and her brother Viserys Targaryen ran for their lives. In the forthcoming series, we may witness the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and her early days in Red Keep.

If fans will get to see a young Daenerys Targaryen then it would be very emotional for all the fans who have followed the character arc in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is most likely to go under pre-production very soon. Fans can expect to see the very first look of the upcoming fantasy show by the end of 2020.