Game of Thrones season 8 has officially ended in May but fans are still trying to dissect the last six episodes of HBO's greatest saga. The entire GoT fandom is eagerly waiting to learn more about the forthcoming prequel titled Bloodmoon. But there are still several fans who are trying to make connections about the bittersweet ending of the show.

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 titled "The Iron Throne" we witnessed how Daenerys Targaryen had become the Mad Queen, just like her deceased father. In order to put an end to her reign, Jon Snow puts a dagger into her heart. By doing that, he fulfilled the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised. But fans are now convinced that Daenerys reportedly had a connection with the Night King and that is why Jon killed her.

In the very early episodes of Game of Thrones, we learned from Bran Stark that the true intentions of Night King were to destroy the humanity by ending Bran's life, who had Westeros' entire history in his mind. As per a Reddit user, just like Night King wished to end all the Seven Kingdoms, Daenerys too had the same vision by the end. After nearly destroying the King's Landing and murdering hundreds and thousands of innocent, she would have gone on a killing spree lest Jon Snow would not have killed her.

As per the Reddit user, "The Night King wanted to kill Bran to kill the memories of man. What if Khaleesi killed King's Landing and the Red Keep and the Iron Throne to do the same?"

"Daenerys was isolated when she died. Jon told her he would always be his queen as she preached about them breaking the wheel. Greyworm and the Dothraki would have insisted on post-death customs. Jon sat with his love and protected her while Drogon destroyed the highest ideology of the wheel, the Iron Throne, then gently carried her to exactly where she wanted to be with her wheel broken and with Jon Snow in Valyria for 1000 years and no one will find them," the theory continued via Express.co.uk.

Well, this does sound an interesting theory but as of now, we don't have any way to prove whether there is some authenticity to it or this is just yet another imagination by a Game of Thrones fan. We will learn more about Daenerys Targaryen's thought process once George RR Martin will finish writing the remaining two books in the series.