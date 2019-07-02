Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting to see the prequel series based out of Westeros. After such delays and speculations, it looks like some major details about HBO's upcoming fantasy drama have been leaked online.

Game of Thrones season 8 ended in May and it left viewers wanting more. Since there are no more Arya Stark or Jon Snow spinoffs in making, fans simply have to wait for Game of Thrones prequel which may release sometime in 2020 or 2021.

Fans were clueless when it comes to the title of Game of Thrones prequel. There were several assumptions that the upcoming series will be called The Long Night. However, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin made it clear in the past that the said title is not official.

"HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT," Martin previously wrote on his blog. "That is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So ... mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa."

As per WatchersOnTheWall, HBO is yet to confirm the title of the show but apparently, the series' logo, which the production is using, has made its way online.

As per the site, the logo of Game of Thrones prequel reveals the title of the show would reportedly be Blood Moon. The revealed logo shows Blood and Moon separated by a spear. Whereas, the second O of Blood is making a reflection as the first O in the Moon. As of now, it is not confirmed whether this is going to be the official logo or the title of Game of Thrones prequel but the revealed logo does look intriguing as it opens so many doors for the fans to speculate.

Meanwhile, there have been several other speculations about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. There were several who are assuming that the upcoming HBO fantasy drama is going to feature Bran Stark from Game of Thrones in some capacity. The king of Six Kingdoms possess the power of going back in the past and if he travels back in time, then there are chances that we might get to see him again.

In addition to Bran the Broken, the upcoming series is going to show Night King as the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch and how he will be kidnapped by the Children of The Forest and how a young man will be turned into a White Walker.