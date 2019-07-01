Game of Thrones season 8 was heavily criticised by millions of fans. The creators tried their best to give the world a mesmerizing end to this saga but fans were disappointed when HBO's highly acclaimed fantasy drama ended. As of now, no one from the crew has commented on the online reactions other than George RR Martin, who has called 'internet is toxic' over the season 8 remarks.

When Game of Thrones season 8 premiered on HBO, millions of fans from around the world set in front of their TV screens in a hope to see something which they would never forget. However, all the six-episodes divided the viewers. The outage was so grave that an online petition to remake season 8 went viral with over 1.5 million signatures. Urging HBO to remake season 8 does not sound practical but fans are hoping that HBO won't repeat the same mistake when they start the production of Game of Thrones prequel series.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, George RR Martin — whose acclaimed books inspired Game of Thrones — said that he has never seen anything like the madness that runs across the internet.

"The Internet is toxic in a way that old fanzine culture and fandoms — comics fans, science fiction fans — in those days, was not," Martin said. "There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet."

George RR Martin even talked about showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and how neither of them had any experience in television when Martin signed up to adapt his work with them.

"Maybe it was because they had no experience in television, they didn't know what was possible, so they reached for the impossible and achieved it. They put together a sensational team," Martin added.

The world is eagerly waiting to read the next two books by George RR Martin. There were several speculations that Martin's ending will be different from the show's ending. Some even suggested that after the failure of season 8, Martin may change the ending. But Martin knows very well how he wishes to end the saga. That being said, he added that "what you don't know is all the details. You don't know where the road is gonna be closed and you have to take a detour."