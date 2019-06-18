Game of Thrones season 8 featured Arya Stark killing the Night King and now there are several fans on Reddit who are claiming that this particular scene was copied from an Indian TV show, Aladdin — Naam Toh Suna Hoga. So, what is the truth behind all this?

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night," we witnessed something which none of us predicted in the past. From the very beginning, we all had assumed that it would be either Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen who will destroy Night King and his army of White Walkers. Things took a different turn altogether when we got to see Arya Stark coming out of the darkness and jumping towards Night King and stabbing him in his guts — by doing that, she eradicated all the Walkers.

The above-mentioned scene was beautifully executed by the director Miguel Sapochnik and Maisie William's expressions as Arya Stark breathed life into it. In that particular scene, we finally understood why in all the previous seasons, we got to see her training to become a fearsome assassin. But is that particular scene copied from an Indian TV show? Well, this is what several viewers are claiming these days.

In India, there is this show, Aladdin — Naam Toh Suna Hoga, which featured a scene similar to what we all witnessed in Game of Thrones. The show's titular hero comes from the darkness, jumps towards a skeleton. The skeleton then chokes him but the hero drops the weapon from one hand and grabs it from the other, and by doing that, he stabs the skeleton and kills it. The scene looks similar to the Game of Thrones scene. So, which one copied which one? Is Game of Thrones copied a special scene from an Indian TV show or vice versa?

Check out the clip from Indian TV show which is a direct copy from Game of Thrones season 8:

Well, to understand this we should first check when these two shows aired. Game of Thrones season 8 aired in May 2019, while the Aladdin episode aired much later than the GoT one. This basically means that despite all the "copied" label, it was Game of Thrones creators who first thought and executed this particular scene. Not the other way around as several fans are pointing out.

One of the Redditor also pointed that "The pirates were a direct copy of POTC, the skeleton dying scene was Thanos snapping his fingers and in the next episode Aladdin will find a magical hammer that happened to look just like Mjolnir!"