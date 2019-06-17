HBO's Game of Thrones has ended almost a month ago and fans from around the world have mixed feelings about the end. Several have considered it has the worst writing ever, while many have urged HBO to reshoot season 8 in its entirety. Apart from fans, it looks like the show's main lead star, Lena Headey, was also disappointed by the end.

In Game of Thrones, Lena Headey played the role of Queen Cersei Lannister — the villainous character whom we all have hated from the very beginning. The character's death does not justify the poor execution of her death. In the very last episode of Game of Throne, we saw how Cersei and her twin brother, Jaime Lannister were killed after the wall crumbled over their head. Fans hated to see Cersei go this way — but believe it or not, even Lena Headey was not too much pleased with the end.

During her recent interview with The Guardian, Lena admitted that she wanted Cersei to have a better death.

"Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb," she added.

Just like millions of fans, even Lena Headey wished that her character, Cersei Lannister, will have a big fight or even death in a big set-piece — rather than crumbling under a pile of dust. In one of her previous interviews, Headey stated that she and her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime, discussed in length about Cersei and Jaime's death.

"The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her," Headey said. "They came into the world together and now they leave together."

Even before the story came to a bittersweet conclusion, there were several theories about Cersei Lannister and her death. Many assumed that she will marry Jon Snow in order to get control over the North, while many stated that she will die in Jaime Lannister's arm — sort of commemorating their love for each other. But in the end, nothing happened like that.