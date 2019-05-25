Disney's Aladdin movie has become the latest victim of online piracy. Will Smith and Naomi Scott's latest live-action movie's HD-print is currently available for illegal download on several torrent websites. The illegal download will directly affect the box-office collection of the most awaited remake of a classic Disney movie.

Aladdin movie was released earlier this week and within a couple of hours, 720p and HD-cam prints were made available for illegal download on several torrent websites. Apparently, this is not the first time when some Hollywood movie has leaked online. Previous movies like Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Endgame movies were also the victim of piracy industry as their 1080p prints were available on torrent links.

Several measures are undertaken by countries to stop piracy. In some countries, sharing and downloading copyrighted content can lend users in jail but still, the rate of downloading has never stopped. Even after blocking torrent websites in countries like India, users somehow get access via VPN to download Hollywood movies from illegal torrent websites.

Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott starrer Aladdin movie is based on Disney's Aladdin by Ron Clements and Ted Elliott. The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie and it features the story of Aladdin — a street urchin who finds a magic lamp and must use it to win over Princess Jasmine and defeat the evil Jafar.

Aladdin movie is one of the oldest tale of virtue and glory and how one should always follow the path of righteousness. The movie teaches us that love happens when it is supposed to happen, and no magic can work as a catalyst to win over the heart of your beloved.

The Aladdin movie is made against a budget of $183 million and it is projected to gross around $80 million in the United States and Canada over its four-day opening weekend. As of now, the movie is expected to gross an additional $120 million in the weekend only.

The illegal download of Aladdin movie from torrent websites will surely affect its box-office collection but the ardent fan of Genie would prefer to watch the movie on the big screen only.