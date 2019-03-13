A month prior to the release of Avengers: Endgame movie, Walt Disney Studios has finally released a full-length trailer for their upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin. The trailer finally revealed Will Smith as Genie but what has made everyone talking is that this is going to be the first time in this movie where we got to hear "A Whole New World" song.

The trailer features Mean Massoud as Aladdin, an Agrabah thief who is smitten with Sultan's daughter, Princess Jasmine played by Naomi Scott. Aladdin meets Jafar, played by Marwan Kenzari, who takes Aladdin to a huge mountain where they could find the lamp. With the magical lamp, Jafar wishes to overthrow the Sultan but as it shows in the trailer, Aladdin takes the lamp for himself.

After befriending Genie, Aladdin asks him to make him like a prince so that Princess Jasmine can fall in love with him. For this, Genie swiftly says that "You look like a prince on the outside, but I didn't change anything on the outside."

In Aladdin's recent trailer, we finally see the flying carpet and how Will Smith performs this musical dance number of "Friend Like Me" and how Jasmine sings, "A Whole New World." Well, fans expected Disney to create a couple of new songs for this movie but still, it would be fun to see this live-action musical fantasy movie on the big screen.

You can watch the trailer below:

The upcoming Aladdin movie is based on Disney's Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One thousand and One Nights. The movie's screenplay is co-written by John August and Guy Ritchie.

Even before the release, Aladdin movie has drawn a lot of criticism for several reasons. At first, fans and movie experts criticized the movie for its decision to add a new original white character by casting actor Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders. At the same time, the decision to cast half-Indian actress Naomi Scott to play the lead of female Princess Jasmine also drawn criticism of colorism in Hollywood.

Not only this, the previous look of Aladdin made many to wonder about Will Smith's casting as Genie in the upcoming musical live-action movie. The first trailer was debuted during Grammy Awards and fans expressed disappointments for the poor use of CGIs. Several fans went on to say that Smith will never be able to recreate the magic of Robin Williams.

Will Smith's Aladdin movie is slated to release on May 24, 2019.