HBO cancelled the Game of Thrones prequel but at the same time, greenlit a new prequel - House of the Dragon - that will follow the story of the Targaryens and their reign in Westeros. The first season will comprise of 10 episodes and fans are hoping to see Night King.

HBO officially cancelled the Naomi Watts starring prequel that showed the story of the Age of Heroes, depicting Westeros before the great Houses were made.

In the Game of Thrones books and the subsequent TV series, the Night King is considered a major villain. In the earlier episodes, the army of dead looks undefeatable as the Brothers of the Night Watch do not have dragon fire or dragon stone to fight them. The upcoming series, House of the Dragon, will take place years before Robert's Rebellion.

According to a recent report, HBO pushed forward with House of the Dragon because it is an established history already penned by George RR Martin. Martin's Fire & Blood story already has a detailed narrative structure about the Targaryens and how Mad King was assassinated by his own guard, Jaime Lannister.

In the Game of Thrones, the Mad King - Daenerys Targaryen's father - used to scream, "Burn them all." A reference that Jaime Lannister understood for burning the armies of Lannister and Baratheon, who have marched against the King's Landing. However, Mad King's dialogue could also be a reference to burning all the White Walkers as it is one of the ways to eradicate them from the face of Westeros.

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragons is in a very early stage of its production. More details about the casting will be unveiled soon.