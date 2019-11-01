George RR Martin recently penned his feelings for HBO's decision for canceling The Long Night. Martin also spilled a couple of beans for the upcoming House of the Dragon. The forthcoming fantasy drama series is helmed by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (director of Battle of the Bastards).

The detailed blog of George RR Martin starts by, "The dragons are coming...back" In Westeros, Dragons are mythical creatures who are controlled by Targaryens only. Targaryens are known to have dragon's blood in them. Based on Martin's statements, it looks like either we are going to see dragons back in action or there are going to be several references of dragons in the upcoming show.

How to prepare for House of the Dragon?

As per Game of Thrones universe, dragons died several hundreds of years ago and the upcoming series, House of the Dragon will reportedly show the events that happened in those hundreds of years. We are surely going to see Robert's rebellion as well as Jon Snow's real parents in action.

George RR Martin also revealed that House of The Dragon has been under development for several years now. As per him, it was the very first concept that he pitched to HBO when they started to talk about the successor for Game of Thrones. Martin also dished something to read before watching House of the Dragon. According to Martin, fans should read two anthologies he did with Gardner Dozois — Dangerous Women and Rogues, and then move on to read Archmaester Gyldayn's history of Fire & Blood.

George RR Martin's Fire & Blood books:

Fire & Blood is largely subdivided in terms of the various kings. It begins with the Aegon the Conquerer, covering the conquest of Westeros, the attempted conquest of Dorne, and then his years as King of the Seven Kingdoms. From there, Martin wrote about the troubled he had for the succession and the rise and fall of the tyrannical Maegor — Aegon's son with his sister-wife Visenya.

In addition to this, Martin talked about The Long Night and how saddened he is after learning that HBO is not moving ahead with the series adding that "Heartbreaking as it is to work for years on a pilot, to pour your blood and sweat and tears into it, and have it come to naught, it's not at all uncommon. I've been there myself, more than once. I know Jane (Goldman) and her team are feeling the disappointment just now, and they have all my sympathy."