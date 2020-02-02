While Deepika Padukone might be the topmost female star we have in the country today, there's no denying the fact that the most popular one still remains Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Deepika has churned out hits-after-hits and increasing her movie fee massively, despite several flops in a row, Kareena Kapoor's demand in the industry has only gone up.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who has dominated the West, still continues to rule our filmy circuit despite no films in hand. Let's take a look at the net worth of all these actresses.

Deepika Padukone

Touted as the actress who is currently earning the highest fees, a report on business portal CA Knowledge states that Deepika Padukone's net worth is 16 Million USD as of 2020.

Apart from mentioning that her net worth has increased in the last three years by 40%, the report also states that Padukone charges an approx value of Rs 8 crore per advertisement.

Deepika's major share of bank balance comes from her brand endorsements and advertisements, which have now taken a decline after the whole JNU visit row.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is undeniably the reigning queen of Bollywood. Films or no films, hits or flops, married or single; Kareena's popularity has never taken a hit.

As per a Republic World report, Kareena's net worth is estimated to be over ₹450 crores. Apart from owning several flats and apartments all over the posh societies in Mumbai, Kareena also earns humongous amounts from her brand endorsements.

Apart from this, her attendance at events and functions also guarantees her a hefty pay. Her net worth is said to be $50 million.

Priyanka Chopra

While our original desi girl is making waves in the West, more so after getting married to heartthrob Nick Jonas, Priyanka's brand value has gone up in the last few years.

Apart from bagging big movies and starring in the lead of a US show, Priyanka has opened her own production house which has been churning out good content every year. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is said to be $20 million.