Kareena Kapoor Khan has never been the best of friends with any leading ladies in Bollywood. Kareena's comments for her contemporaries have often been the headlines of all time. But one such comment by her contemporary Deepika Padukone had made Kareena very upset.

In the year 2016, Kareena gave birth to her first baby Taimur Ali Khan. The actress grabbed headlines for her pregnancy fashion every time she stepped out. Even during her pregnancy, Kareena had signed 'Veere Di Wedding' produced by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Deepika was busy with her career and was in news because of her alleged love affair with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika was frequently asked about her relationship status and was asked to comment on the marriage rumors to which Deepika had responded saying, "I'm not married, not pregnant", this statement of Deepika had fumed Kareena.

According to a report in DNA, Kareena thought Deepika's comments about pregnancy were a dig at her. "While it makes sense for Dips to deny her engagement and marriage rumors, which have been doing the rounds, Bebo can't understand why she denied being pregnant because no one said she was! KKK is also annoyed at the unsaid implication that actresses who are in the family way are no longer serious about the career or scare producers away. Kareena is gearing up to begin shooting for her next film and with a big belly and all, she will rock it," a source was quoted.

This is not the first time when the two have mocked each other. When Kareena had rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ramleela' which later fell in Deepika's kitty, the actress out of her impulsiveness had said, "I confess that I'm mad. There have been times when I've signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do 'Ram-Leela' but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori... instead. With me, it's all about the mood. There are no regrets, I've worked with some really good directors. I've missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there's always the next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses."

Deepika was surely not going to be quiet at this when she shared the couch with Priyanka Chopra in Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. On answering the alternative career option for Kareena Kapoor, Deepika spontaneously replied "charity". A stupefied Karan and an equally baffled Priyanka realized later, what she actually meant.