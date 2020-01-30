Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a career-high, former Miss World has added yet another big Hollywood feather to her cap.

The 37-year-old actress is in talks with the cast of Matrix 4, alongside returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and new additions Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff.

Priyanka Chopra's has also bagged Amazon Prime's multi-series Citadel (directed by the Russo Brothers), Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes(directed by Robert Rodriguez), the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger, and a project with Late Night actress Mindy Kaling.

She will be seen opposite Richard Madden in Citadel while her superhero film will also feature Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater.

After Matrix 4 coming in she is truly entitled as the queen of Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone to star in Vin Diesel's xXx 4

Not only Priyanka but Deepika is also ruling Hollywood. Two days ago she shared a post on Instagram that she will be a part of the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern'.

The actor made an announcement with a logo poster captioning "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of The Intern A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure See you at the movies!", she will also be co-producing the movie.

The Intern will be Deepika's next co-produced movie after Chhapaak and is slated to release in 2021.

Deepika, first Bollywood actor to feature in Louis Vuitton campaign

On the global fashion front, Deepika is the only Bollywood celebrity to be featured on Louis Vuitton's campaign.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, she posted a picture of herself in a movie poster called Don't Turn Around, a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon.

The poster shows Deepika sitting in a black and white checked dress with a brown micro fanny pack around her waist, a grey overcoat and a pair of turquoise boots.

Behind Deepika, there is a monster with red eyes, and the poster reads, "Guess Who? The Past, That's Who!"

Deepika captioned the post, "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting... Louis Vuitton prefall 2020."

Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh seemed very proud of his wife as he wrote, "Next level!" on Deepika's post.

Deepika will also be seen in Vin Diesel's xXx 4. She also a good line up of Bollywood and Hollywood films.