'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the final stage of negotiations to join the fourth sequel of 'The Matrix' franchise, according to a report.

The diva could join Keanu Reeves, along with David Mitchell, Toby Emmerich, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Variety reported.

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular film series, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide, about humans trapped in virtual reality. Matrix 4 is set to arrive in cinemas on 21 May, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently created a buzz with her deep neckline outfit at the 62nd edition of Grammy 2020 in Los Angeles in the US.

Though the actor was trolled for her outfit and comments like 'Only hot, not dignified', 'too much', 'not Indian culture', 'vulgar', 'shame', started pouring in and netizens started pouring their views in the comment section.

To that, she replied, "I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it's been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you".

In December, it was announced that Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon.

Chopra Jonas runs her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which is headquartered in Mumbai and Los Angeles.