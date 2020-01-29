Actor Priyanka Chopra's sleek sequined, naval grazing and plunging neckline look, not only set the temperature soaring at the Grammys 2020 red carpet but the bold outfit raised a quite a few eyebrows, for sure.

After Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of her outfit, she immediately became the hot topic among fans and was trolled for her eccentric ensemble choice.

Comments like 'Only hot, not dignified', 'too much', 'not Indian culture', 'vulgar', 'shame', started pouring in and netizens began slapping their views in the comment section.

Priyanka's reply

However, seems like PeeCee decided to tackle all the hate and negativity with sheer love. On Wednesday, she posted a picture on her Instagram handle featuring a close-up of her face.

The actress rolled out her opinion in the comment section with a thought that it's been a "crazy beginning" of the year for her.

"I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it's been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you," she expressed.

In what appears to be a note to her haters, Priyanka also added that she is still "grateful" for the love she has been bestowed with and even when it is not.

"I'm so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I somehow have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. life is a gift," she added.

While a sea of people has lauded the actress for owing her body, on the other hand the outfit didn't seem to fit in designer Wendell Rodricks' eyes either.

Designer Wendell takes a dig

As soon as Priyanka Chopra's pictures from the event had surfaced, Wendell shared a picture of her and wrote, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020."

"Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it"

Grammys 2020

The 62nd edition of the coveted awards took place this in Los Angeles, California in the US.

The ceremony saw 'Bad Guy' crooner Billie Eilish becoming the youngest artist to sweep away the top awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas with his famous brother trio – Jonas Brothers, was among the star performers of the night. And it wasn't only Priyanka who was trolled, seems like Nick shared her luck, too.

As soon as Nick performed, many netizens pointed at a food particle stuck in his teeth. And soon began surfacing the zoomed-in pictures of the food, videos, memes and trolling.

"I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas' teeth", "Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn't tell him as payback for breaking up the band years ago," said a few others.

Nick's savage reply

While many people would have found it difficult to get over the embarrassing situation, Nick owned up to it like a boss. Mr Jonas had the perfect response to all the meme fest. "And at least you all know I eat my greens," he wrote on social media.