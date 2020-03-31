More than a decade has passed since the horrific 26/11 attack took place in Mumbai. Ajmal Kasab was one of the militants who entered Taj posing as a student, under the identity of Samir Dinesh Chaudhari, with a red thread tied around his waist. Had the investigation been insufficient, the 26/11 attack could have easily been framed otherwise, as revealed by former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria, in the book 'Let Me Say It Now.' He was one of the militants who was caught alive.

For the longest time, Ajmal Kasab became a controversial militant figure in Indian politics. While 200 Indians had signed a petition requesting for his mercy petition, another section of India wished to see a different kind of justice, for those 163 innocent people who died in the terror attack.

Shoaib Kabeer on taking up a challenging role

Playing a man who was largely looked down upon on-screen, in one's initial stage as an actor had been a huge risk for Shoaib Kabeer. The actor had different expectations, however, when he received a different kind o love on social media, Kabeer was more than overwhelmed.

"Playing the character of someone who is hated by the world is not very easy, everyone has their journey and I loved how our makers built a plot around it. It feels great to receive appreciation from your friends, family and on social media. A lot of people told me that I looked very similar to Kasab and they could connect. I'm so happy that the show is performing well on the platform," Shoaib Kabeer told International Business Times, India.

State of Siege: 26/11

State of Siege: 26/11 has been directed by Matthew Leutwyler. The web-series is available on Zee5. The cast of the web-series also includes Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Shoaib Kabeer, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.

