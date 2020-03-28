We rarely come across siblings going strong these days but the Kapoor sisters have time and again made it a point to give their fans major sibling goals. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor is one of the sister pair that is loved by fans. In fact, the love and bond between the two Kapoor sisters are unmatchable. Be it partying together or enjoying family vacations, Kareena and Karisma have always been seen together.

Kareena has always been there for elder sister Karisma in the worst phase of her life and on the contrary, Karisma too has always advised and guided her baby sister Kareena in the decision-making process.

But today, we shall talk about the net worth of both these sisters and check who is the richer amongst the two. We are sure you are going to be shell shocked to know who it is, Karisma Kapoor began her acting prowess at the age of 17 from the film 'Prem Qaidi' in 1991.

Following the same, she featured in several successful films like 'Jigar', 'Anari', 'Raja Babu', 'Raja Hindustani'. She has also won a National Award as well as Filmfare award for best actress in a supporting role for 'Dil Toh Pagal' Hain opposite Shahrukh Khan. When Karisma was at the peak of her career she took a sabbatical from the movie business to marry Delhi based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and also got divorced in 2016. Over the years, Karisma was on and off from films and is currently starring in a web series 'Mentalhood'. She has a net worth of $12 million.

Kareena Kapoor still has a long way

Karisma Kapoor's younger sister Kareena Kapoor has half the net worth of her sister Karisma and that is $6 million dollars. She began her professional on-camera career with a co-starring role in the film, "Refugee". Her performance received widespread acclaim and earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She continued to make a name for herself throughout the early 2000s and then began focusing on smaller, more emotionally challenging projects. Since 2006, she has been working steadily, in both big-budget projects and independent fare. She has also worked steadily in the theater and launched her own clothing line.