The trailer of upcoming heist action thriller film 'Ghost', starring Dr Shiva Rajkumar in the lead was unveiled on Sunday, and it surely promises an action-packed true-blue mass entertainer.

The 2 minute 18 second trailer began with a remembrance message to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar.

It said: "You live in our hearts forever". We then see a man fighting the goons, police officials and prisoners. The man is Shiva Rajkumar, who is introduced as "Ghost". The trailer shows him holding a gun, and giving all rowdy vibes. The video shows a glimpse of veteran actor Anupam Kher in a suited look.

The thriller tells the story of a man's quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, 'Ghost' is here to shake up the system.

The upcoming Pan-India film 'Ghost' has been making buzz in all corners of the country. Especially after it was announced that the film's Hindi version will mark Jayantilal Gada-led Pen Movies' first Kannada film acquisition, the film has emerged as a highly anticipated one.

Now, with the action-packed trailer released the excitement has only piqued up. It is not just the trailer's release, but also the South Superstars who released it that made it all the more special. While the Ghost's Hindi version was released by Pen Movies, Dhanush launched the trailer for the Tamil version.

The Telugu version was released by SS Rajamouli, and the Malayalam one was unveiled by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Dr Shiva Rajkumar who stars in the film dropped its Kannada version.

Anupam Kher, who is a part of the film said: "In my such long journey, it's the first time I have goosebumps. I was very thrilled to be a part of Ghost and I am assertive that people will love it."

Shiva Rajkumar added: "The love fans have given to me, makes me feel blessed. Ghost is like my payback for all the love the audience showered on me. Here's to many more amazing films."

The flick also stars Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash and M G Srinivas.

The film is directed by Srini. It is the second instalment of the 'Birbal' trilogy. It is all set to release in cinemas on October 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(With inputs from IANS)