Director SS Rajamouli will be the force behind the biopic on the father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. Presented by the RRR director, the film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. Made In India will be released in six languages – Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will be produced by Varun Gupta of Max Studios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, he wrote, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA..." The film will narrate the birth and rise of Indian cinema.

Rajamouli's next directorial will be a globe-trotting adventure with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film will be a jungle adventure drama on the lines of Indiana Jones. Set in modern times, Mahesh Babu is expected to appear in a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences. The Telugu superstar has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. The team is also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. The movie will be produced by KL Narayanan under his banner, Durga Arts. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2024 after finalising the rest of the starcast. Mahesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of his commercial potboiler Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram.