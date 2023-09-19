Director Atlee is on cloud nine! After delivering the blockbuster Jawan, all eyes are on his next move. In an interview with a leading daily, the Bigil director has expressed his interest in collaborating with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood. Interestingly, Atlee is one of the few directors who has a 100 percent track record.

When quipped about taking Indian cinema on a global platform, Atlee expressed his desire to take Jawan to the Oscars. "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician, who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscar, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would also love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call, 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?'" Atlee was quoted saying.

I am saying it again Oscar introduced new category specially for Jawan : Copy Paste movie of the year. — DK (@being_DK29) September 18, 2023

However, the comments didn't go well with the netizens and the director was brutally trolled on social media.

Meanwhile, it looks like there is no stopping Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan. Earlier, the film opened to a massive 120 Cr worldwide on its first day, the highest for any Indian film. The film crossed the 500 Cr mark globally on its 4-day opening weekend collections. The overall collections on Day 11 (Sunday) stand at 838 Cr while the Hindi version has grossed 430 Cr. Going by the pace, SRK is all set to be the only Indian actor to have a double 1000 Cr at BO.

Jawan also has Vijay Sethupati, Nayantara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra playing prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Jailer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused suffering in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission form the plot?