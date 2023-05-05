On Thursday, May 4, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramiah was accompanied by Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar during the former's election campaign in his constituency of Varuna in Mysuru district. Actor Nishvika Naidu, actor-turned-politician Ramya, and Geetha Shivarajkumar (Shiva Rajkumar's wife), and others also joined the event and expressed their support for Siddaramiah. The Congress leader's star-studded campaign came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate V Somanna in Varuna.

"I don't need to inform you about Siddaramaiah's development work. You're all aware of it. My father (Kannada cinema superstar Rajkumar) got along well with Siddaramaiah. "You need to get him to win," stated Shiva Rajkumar.

In response, Pratap Simha, a BJP MP from Mysuru, condemned Shiva Rajkumar for campaigning for Siddaramaiah. "In the name of Puneeth Rajkumar, Somanna built a hospital to treat the poor. Raghavendra Rajkumar lauded Somanna for establishing the hospital. But Shiva Rajkumar is now campaigning for Siddaramaiah," Pratap Simha pointed out.

Housing Minister Somanna recently inaugurated the Puneeth free hospital in the Govindraj Nagar assembly constituency. The hospital, which has 205 beds, was built against the backdrop of Corona's economic downturn for the public. During the ceremony, Raghavendra Rajkumar praised Somanna's efforts, but today's move by Shivarajkumar appears to have infuriated the BJP.

Meanwhile, Somanna, the state Housing Minister, slammed Siddaramiah, claiming that the Varuna constituency lacks a college, a hospital, and proper roads. "Siddaramaiah has become desperate and requested the help of movie stars to campaign for him." He previously stated that he would only come for one day of campaigning, but now he comes every day. I have a great rapport with Dr Rajkumar's family. "I have built an enormous hospital in memory of the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar," he explained.