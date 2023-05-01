Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, called the BJP's poll manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election "bogus," stating that the saffron party failed to follow through on the bulk of its poll promises made during the previous state election.

Siddaramaiah told reporters in Gadag on Monday, "Even we are releasing our manifesto tomorrow, just wait for that. The BJP's manifesto is false. We issue a manifesto that can be put into action. That is the distinction between the Congress and the BJP. In 2018, the BJP made 600 promises but only fulfilled 55 of them. We made 165 pledges and kept 158 of them. That is the difference."

He also demanded that BJP should release its report card before a new manifesto. "BJP leaders have no regard for the promises they make. They have not fulfilled more than 90% of their promises made in the previous elections. BJP means betrayers" Former Chief Minister further added.

The elections are to be held on May 10 and the results would be declared on the 13th. In previous manifestoes, the BJP has claimed to have touched every section of society.

BJP promised to develop Bengaluru as a 'State Capital Region' (SCR)

Earlier that day, in Bengaluru, the BJP released its manifesto, 'BJP Praja Pranalike,' which includes some significant promises, such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Also, BJP has vowed to transform Bengaluru into a worldwide hub of digital innovation through a technology-led development programme focused on the comfort of life, a cohesive transportation network, and enabling ecosystems in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.

According to political experts, the establishment of SCR will aid in the growth of not only the IT city but also the neighbouring regions that will fall under the SCR. It will additionally reduce population pressure on the state capital.

The design appears to have been inspired by the National Capital Region and CM Yogi Adityanath's UPSCR project, which went live in September of last year.

The BJP released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru. The city's vision paper was unveiled by BJP national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and previous Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Promises for Bengaluru in BJP manifesto



The BJP has committed to transforming Bengaluru into a 'State Capital Region' and to implement a comprehensive, technology-led city development programme.

The vision plan outlined enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation.

Bengaluru will benefit from 'Smart Water,' which will optimise water usage, minimise waste, and increase sustainability.

The BJP intends to install CCTV cameras integrated with AI facial recognition software in all of Bengaluru's streets in order to improve city safety.