The fan tweeted a picture with explicit content and claimed that it was Hina Khan's viral MMS

The threat came right after Hina and her boyfriend criticized Shilpa for allegedly promoting porn on social media.

One of Shilpa Shinde's fans has threatened to release Hina Khan's MMS video after the latter slammed the Bigg Boss 11 winner for sharing a porn video link on Twitter a few days ago.

The fan tweeted a picture with explicit content and claimed that it was Hina Khan's viral MMS. "Guys I have downloaded #Hinakhan idol #HinaKhan MMS adult site. I will be release it along with bhasoodi song. Plan is making both videos viral. Hina jse logo ke fans nahi clients hote hai. One request from SHILPA Fans," the fan tweeted.

The tweet soon came to Shilpa's notice. She immediately requested the fan not to do such kind of things. "Sweetheart plz don't do this plz if u really love me don't do this," the former Angoori Bhabhi replied to the fan on Twitter.

Shilpa Shinde's brother Ashutosh Shinde also asked the fan to immediately take down the picture from his Twitter timeline. "This is bad.. pls don't do this. Take this off right away," he tweeted.

Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, on the other hand, was infuriated by the fan's actions. He lambasted the fan in a series of tweets for threatening his girlfriend.

"So to cover their dirt they are throwing Shit everywhere just as expected. Nonsense logics and comparisons n obv abuses to make it louder but lemme break your dream , it's not affecting at all. U like ur idol still make no sense and have no sensible explanations over the issue. Yes to make your selves happy and illogically content your void, your Idols and their media handlers (back to life) are promoting hate/abuses/anarch just like it's still BB11. There is no WKV to cover your filth anymore. And btw don't lemme start on who wants promotions and how," he tweeted.

He added, "Chalo abb apas me humari burai karo aur khush raho ,that's what u'll evr b,so go on live ur life n do a better job while ur at it,dear 'Trolls' bcoz U still don't matter,we actually laugh at u n ur nonsensical comments,whn we read'em tht is,don't forget to go love yourselves."

The threat came right after Hina and her boyfriend criticized Shilpa for allegedly promoting porn on social media.