Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's brother Ashutosh Shinde defended his sister against the trolls who slammed her for sharing a porn video link on Twitter.

The former Angoori Bhabhi had shared the adult content on Saturday, April 21 to bring out the truth behind her leaked MMS clip which came into the light during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. She urged her fans to watch the video so that it clears the rumors surrounding it.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal slammed Shilpa for allegedly promoting porn on the social media platform. To which Shilpa's brother Ashutosh came out in defense of his sister and asked Jaiswal if social media had fabricated the clip then why can't his sister use the same platform to prove what is wrong.

"@JJROCKXX a person who has fallen prey to such disgusting act can only understand. Before being a celeb she is a woman and has every right to raise voice against such acts. SM only promoted her fabricated clip, so if she is using same SM to prove it wrong, then what's harm," Ashutosh replied to Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on Twitter.

Jaiswal further tried to explain his rant against Shilpa to Ashutosh by saying that any such act against any woman is unacceptable and as a brother his heart goes out for him. But Jaiswal agreed to disagree with Ashutosh's opinion on this particular matter.

To which Ashutosh replied, "I disagree to agree here Bhai. Thanks for your concern though."

He also requested everyone on Twitter to stop trolling Shilpa.

Shilpa, on the other hand, who received a mixed response from the Twitter world, decided to put the matter to rest once and for all with a tweet.