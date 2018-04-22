During Shilpa Shinde's stint in Bigg Boss 11, a picture showing a girl having a stark resemblance to her had surfaced on the internet in which she was seen getting cozy with a man. It had left many people on social media wondering whether it was from Shilpa's leaked MMS clip of which she had alleged Vikas Gupta of making it after she was ousted from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain show.

While people were suggesting that it might be Shilpa without make-up or her lookalike at that time, the Bigg Boss 11 winner recently tweeted the source of a video which redirects you to a porn site to prove her innocence. The former Angoori Bhabhi said that the particular video was sent to her by one of her fans which had created quite a stir on social media.

The actress urged her fans to watch the video which was being widely circulated on social media as Shilpa Shinde's leaked MMS adding how some people try to destroy other's lives by spreading such things about someone.

Earlier, when Shilpa was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, one of her friends, who wished not to be named, had also put in her two cents on the matter.

"In today's day and age, there are many ways to tamper with a person's image. It is completely fabricated or may be a look alike's photo. Nowadays everything can be photoshopped and morphed," Shilpa Shinde's friend was quoted as saying by Business of Cinema.

Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।????https://t.co/vEk8FUdWWI

यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है। — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 21, 2018

She also thanked social media for giving her a platform to speak the truth.

The topic of Shilpa Shinde's MMS video came into the limelight when Vikas Gupta was made to stand in the box for the accused in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, November 4.

Shilpa Shinde, who has locked horns with Vikas Gupta since Day 1 in the Bigg Boss house, had accused him of making her MMS after she was ousted from the &TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. However, Vikas denied the allegations.

Shilpa told Salman she accused Vikas and the makers of the show of this act, and didn't specifically point fingers at him. Vikas also admitted to being in a relationship with Shilpa during her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Earlier, South actress Gehana Vasisth had claimed Shilpa was in a sexual relationship with Vikas before her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain saw a sudden end.

But thanks to Shilpa Shinde's tweet, the matter will now hopefully be put to rest.