Imitating an act from Baahubali, Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra lifted an iron chair on his shoulder and danced like Prabhas. The video featuring this Chairbali scene has gone viral on the internet.

After the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas enjoys a huge fanbase across all age groups. A testimony to the same was seen when Shilpa Shetty's son tried to imitate the actor. The 8-year-old lifted a chair on one side of his shoulder and enacted Prabhas' mannerisms in the song Yeh Vichitra Maya from Baahubali.

This incident took place on Sunday, March 10, and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was surprised to see Viaan performing the Baahubali act, which he recorded on camera and released it on his Instagram account. What astonished him the most was that his son has not watched the movie. He wondered as to how he learnt the act.

Raj Kundra posted the video on his Instagram account and expressed surprise over Viaan's Baahubali act. He wrote, "Move over #bahubali here comes #Chairbali @viaanrajkundra I wonder where he gets his acting keedha from @theshilpashetty hmmmm can't stop laughing at this! #family #laughter #love #joys #life #bond #fatherson #son #action #hero #actor #genes"

Shilpa Shetty reposted this video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Saturday Shenanigans‍♀ Dunno where he's learning all this @rajkundra9, considering he hasn't watch this movie!!! Is this what they call #genesYeh vichitra maya...The background score is so apt matches my thought process The funny thing is seeing him trying to #lipsync even when he doesnt know the song My #babybali...#saturday #son #genes #sonlove #gratitude #sonlove #mommywoes (sic)"

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post garnered 1,430,091 views in two days, while 234,155 people watched it on Raj Kundra's page. This adorable act of Viaan has impressed many viewers, who liked and shared it on their pages. The video went viral within no time and created a lot of buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who dedicated five years of his life to the Baahubali film series, shot to fame with his fantasy adventure movie Baahubali: The Begining in 2015. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. He will next be seen in the big-budget film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Later he will work with Pooja Hegde in Radha Krishna Kumar's Amour.