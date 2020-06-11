Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan have created a video, which has been shared on Instagram. The footage offers tips to the bored mothers to keep their kids engaged during the lockdown

Shilpa Shetty, who has self-isolated herself at her home, is having a great time with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter during the lockdown. Besides, the Bollywood actress has also been keeping her followers on social media entertained and enlightened through her videos on various subjects.

All the children have been staying at home with schools closed down for the last three months due to the lockdown. Managing kids has been the biggest headache for many mothers across India. Along with her son Viaan, Shilpa Shetty made a video to help all the bored moms to keep their kids engaged at home. She is seen guiding her son to make a DIY salt scrub.

Shilpa Shetty captioned the video with, "Making a DIY Salt Scrub with Viaan❤️". The actress also wrote about the ingredients needed for it and how to make it. He is what she wrote on her latest Instagram post.