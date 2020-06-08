In Bollywood nowadays, most of the stars strive to maintain their body and wants to look picture-perfect for the screen. While gym looks and workout videos are trendy now, especially among the newbies of Bollywood, there are many celebs who are slaying even in their forties and have emerged as an inspiration for all the fitness freaks out there. Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely tops that list.

The birthday girl Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has turned 45 today is the drop-dead diva of Bollywood has been one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, even before gyms and workout became cool. Shilpa has not only to enthral the audience with her acting skills for years but has also amazed the fans with a perfect hour-glass figure. Be is a Sari or a Bikini, there's hand down very few stars who can nail any look while flaunting the excellent curve.

But if you think that this body is hereditary and Shilpa had it easy then you couldn't be more wrong. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, just like her ex-flame Akshay Kumar has adopted a healthy lifestyle since the beginning. In the times where stars find gym more favourable and are more indulged into cardio workouts, Shilpa turned to yoga, which is one of the main reasons behind her glow and sultry figure.

She has bee posting her Yoga Videos on the online platforms even before the social media channels became famous. Just like Bipasha Basu, Shilpa has been known to endorse a healthy lifestyle and been encouraging her fans to opt the same. Mrs Kundra's special yoga secrets and excellent fitness routine have inspired many of her fans especially working women.

For the ones who think that getting a svelte body is not possible through yoga, might need to rethink as Shilpa Shetty as yoga enthusiast has certainly proved it otherwise. Here are the proofs that Shilpa is the sexiest yogini of Bollywood:

Shilpa Shetty: A fitness enthusiast

Mother of two, Shilpa Shetty is making sure that she slays any outfit by maintaining her jaw-dropping figure through Yoga. Shilpa's workout regime includes warm-up routine comprising of simple exercises of wrist rotation, wrist flexion and extension, shoulder rotation, sideward, which is followed by a proper session. Shilpa has also inspired her family member like sister Shamita Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra and son to indulge into a regular workout and healthy lifestyle.

'Fit, Fabulous and Flexible' in the Forties:

Shilpa not only has a health website, a healthy cooking show but also have an app that helps the fitness enthusiast to achieve the desire body and peace of mind. The Dhadkan fame is known for acing any Yoga Asana and these pictures are the solid evidence of that. Have a look:

International Business Times, India, wishes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a warm and healthy birthday.