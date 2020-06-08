In Bollywood nowadays, most of the stars strive to maintain their body and wants to look picture-perfect for the screen. While gym looks and workout videos are trendy now, especially among the newbies of Bollywood, there are many celebs who are slaying even in their forties and have emerged as an inspiration for all the fitness freaks out there. Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely tops that list.
The birthday girl Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has turned 45 today is the drop-dead diva of Bollywood has been one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, even before gyms and workout became cool. Shilpa has not only to enthral the audience with her acting skills for years but has also amazed the fans with a perfect hour-glass figure. Be is a Sari or a Bikini, there's hand down very few stars who can nail any look while flaunting the excellent curve.
But if you think that this body is hereditary and Shilpa had it easy then you couldn't be more wrong. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, just like her ex-flame Akshay Kumar has adopted a healthy lifestyle since the beginning. In the times where stars find gym more favourable and are more indulged into cardio workouts, Shilpa turned to yoga, which is one of the main reasons behind her glow and sultry figure.
She has bee posting her Yoga Videos on the online platforms even before the social media channels became famous. Just like Bipasha Basu, Shilpa has been known to endorse a healthy lifestyle and been encouraging her fans to opt the same. Mrs Kundra's special yoga secrets and excellent fitness routine have inspired many of her fans especially working women.
For the ones who think that getting a svelte body is not possible through yoga, might need to rethink as Shilpa Shetty as yoga enthusiast has certainly proved it otherwise. Here are the proofs that Shilpa is the sexiest yogini of Bollywood:
Stop analyzing life, just live it. Be content with what you have and who you are. To enjoy peace and calm, take 5 mins and “Breathe” deeply in stressful situations to change your mindset to a calmer one. Live in awareness. ??? #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #peace #awareness #health #motivation #befit #breathe #mindfulness
Continuous improvement means you’re making progress; while aiming for perfection would lead to dissatisfaction from a delayed end result. Put your heart & mind to whatever it is that you choose to do and put your best foot forward, but don’t dwell on the success or failure of the final outcome. Learn from the process and move ahead. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #progress #fitness
The ups and downs, highs and lows in life are mandatory. They help shape up the personality and are a continuous reminder of being ALIVE. That's also what squats do to your body. They help tone your body while pumping 'up' your heart rate and bringing 'down' cholesterol-&-blood pressure levels. So, today, let's do some 'Squat Analysis'... the 'Shilpa Shetty style'.? #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #squats #squatanalysis #fitness #fitfam #fitnation #stayhealthy
Perspire, persevere, and personalize: • Perspire, while you push yourself out of your comfort zone. • Persevere to reach your goals, no matter what. • Personalize your plan of action to match your strengths and weaknesses. Strive continuously, results will follow! #ShilpaKaMantra #GetFit2020 #SSApp #motivation #TuesdayThoughts
We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #IndiaFightsCorona #GetFit2020 #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #stayindoors #staysafe
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
I truly believe that when it comes to choosing between a fitness routine and yoga, it’s best to go ‘with the flow’. Do whatever it is that you feel like doing. So, today, I practiced the ‘Hip opener flow’ with the Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, & Malasana. As a combination, these yoga asanas help stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, hips, and spine opening up the lower body. This flow also helps promote better functioning of the reproductive organs, reduces abdominal fat, and improves balance. How are you keeping up the motivation today? . . @sairajyoga . . . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #healthy #yoga #yogisofinstagram #healthylifestyle
As the old adage goes, 'Rome wasn't built in a day'; everything that you aim to achieve needs time. You cannot expect results without investing dedicated time and effort towards your goals. Be patient and consistent. Don't give in, don't give up. You WILL eventually see the change and you will LOVE it. . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #fitness #health #patience #consistency #fitfam #MakeItHappen
They say if you're confused about something, flip a coin. You'll know the answer when the coin is in the air. Likewise, when you look for an external source to give you a confirmation, that is an indication of what your heart desires. Take a cue from it, believe in yourself, and go for it! Nothing is impossible! #ShilpaKaMantra #SSApp #SwasthRahoMastRaho #belief #desire #will #achieve #success #hardwork
Shilpa Shetty: A fitness enthusiast
Mother of two, Shilpa Shetty is making sure that she slays any outfit by maintaining her jaw-dropping figure through Yoga. Shilpa's workout regime includes warm-up routine comprising of simple exercises of wrist rotation, wrist flexion and extension, shoulder rotation, sideward, which is followed by a proper session. Shilpa has also inspired her family member like sister Shamita Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra and son to indulge into a regular workout and healthy lifestyle.
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
She's been my strongest support through it all and I know I can lean on her for anything. So, this #InternationalYogaDay, I dedicate our new 'Partner Yoga' program to my lifelong 'partner'-in-crime, @shamitashetty_official. Thank you for helping me in this journey of spreading awareness❤️ ~ If you love someone and care for them, download and subscribe to the #SSApp and get them on-board with you. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #Partner #yoga #health #meditation
In London ..but can't and shouldn't be taking a vacation from staying fit. After yesterday’s pancake binge ?? .. U Got to do what you got to do! So today we did the 'side plank arm reach'...it’s great for your obliques , core and balance. Fab routine if you're looking at reducing those love handles and aiming for some fat loss. It also works on strengthening the arms, and shoulders. How have you begun your day? . . . . . . . #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #fitness #bettertogether #routine #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #stayhealthy #fitfam #fitnation
'Fit, Fabulous and Flexible' in the Forties:
Shilpa not only has a health website, a healthy cooking show but also have an app that helps the fitness enthusiast to achieve the desire body and peace of mind. The Dhadkan fame is known for acing any Yoga Asana and these pictures are the solid evidence of that. Have a look:
The only thing that can stop you from pursuing and achieving your goals is your 'will' to do it. When you really want something, you will go all out and make it happen - against all odds. But when you're not driven, you will find a 100 reasons to not do something. Those reasons are called 'excuses'. Focus on what your heart desires, set aside all your doubts/negative thoughts, and go for it with all your might. Make it happen. . . . . . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #willpower #goals #focus #believeinyourself
There is no point losing your calm and composure over anything that you can't control. Things do go wrong sometimes, despite your best efforts. Allowing those external factors to affect your well-being is not going to reverse it, and even if it could be reversed, it isn't worth sacrificing your peace of mind. So, in times like these... go with the flow, but give it your best shot. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MentalHealthMatters #StayHealthy #StayHappy
When we aim to improve our health, we start focusing on every aspect of our lives, from diet to exercise to work-life balance. But, when our focus remains only on losing weight or dropping a few sizes; we ignore the importance of health and wellness, which should be the most important factor in our lives. When we enjoy good health, the rest will follow. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #focus #health #weight
As James Broughton said, “I’m happy to report, the child in me is still ageless” Started learning advance yoga at 42... rather late, but better late than never. I always wanted to do the #vrischikasana. I believe it’s never too late to learn something new. Years may wrinkle the skin (that I’m okay with), but to give up enthusiasm will wrinkle my soul... that I couldn’t live with. We don’t grow old with the number of years we live, we age when we stop living... So Live it up #instafam. Never give up. Try something new. @sairajyoga #nevertoolate #ageless #life #live #yoga #yogi #liveitup #vrischikasana #scorpionpose #spine #gratitude #mondaymotivation
In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today. @kiren.rijiju @media.iccsai #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit
Your fitness journey will teach you the importance of progression over perfection. Going from one milestone to the next is oddly satiating. Not only do you start building your core strength and muscles, but you also build your confidence to start aiming higher. Once you’ve set out to achieve what you want, progress will be your constant companion. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #health #motivation #fitness #fitfam #fitstagram #fitnation #progress #perfection #goals #tuesdaymotivation
International Business Times, India, wishes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a warm and healthy birthday.