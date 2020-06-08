Ekta Kapoor breaks her silence on facing cyber bullying and the ongoing issue Close
In Bollywood nowadays, most of the stars strive to maintain their body and wants to look picture-perfect for the screen. While gym looks and workout videos are trendy now, especially among the newbies of Bollywood, there are many celebs who are slaying even in their forties and have emerged as an inspiration for all the fitness freaks out there. Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely tops that list.

The birthday girl Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has turned 45 today is the drop-dead diva of Bollywood has been one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, even before gyms and workout became cool. Shilpa has not only to enthral the audience with her acting skills for years but has also amazed the fans with a perfect hour-glass figure. Be is a Sari or a Bikini, there's hand down very few stars who can nail any look while flaunting the excellent curve.

Happy birthday shilpa shetty

But if you think that this body is hereditary and Shilpa had it easy then you couldn't be more wrong. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, just like her ex-flame Akshay Kumar has adopted a healthy lifestyle since the beginning. In the times where stars find gym more favourable and are more indulged into cardio workouts, Shilpa turned to yoga, which is one of the main reasons behind her glow and sultry figure.

Shilpa Shetty
She has bee posting her Yoga Videos on the online platforms even before the social media channels became famous. Just like Bipasha Basu, Shilpa has been known to endorse a healthy lifestyle and been encouraging her fans to opt the same. Mrs Kundra's special yoga secrets and excellent fitness routine have inspired many of her fans especially working women.

Shilpa Shetty
For the ones who think that getting a svelte body is not possible through yoga, might need to rethink as Shilpa Shetty as yoga enthusiast has certainly proved it otherwise. Here are the proofs that Shilpa is the sexiest yogini of Bollywood:

Shilpa Shetty
View this post on Instagram

We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #IndiaFightsCorona #GetFit2020 #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #stayindoors #staysafe

View this post on Instagram

Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe

View this post on Instagram

I truly believe that when it comes to choosing between a fitness routine and yoga, it’s best to go ‘with the flow’. Do whatever it is that you feel like doing. So, today, I practiced the ‘Hip opener flow’ with the Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, & Malasana. As a combination, these yoga asanas help stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, hips, and spine opening up the lower body. This flow also helps promote better functioning of the reproductive organs, reduces abdominal fat, and improves balance. How are you keeping up the motivation today? . . @sairajyoga . . . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #healthy #yoga #yogisofinstagram #healthylifestyle

Shilpa Shetty: A fitness enthusiast

Mother of two, Shilpa Shetty is making sure that she slays any outfit by maintaining her jaw-dropping figure through Yoga. Shilpa's workout regime includes warm-up routine comprising of simple exercises of wrist rotation, wrist flexion and extension, shoulder rotation, sideward, which is followed by a proper session. Shilpa has also inspired her family member like sister Shamita Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra and son to indulge into a regular workout and healthy lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram

I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19

'Fit, Fabulous and Flexible' in the Forties:

Shilpa not only has a health website, a healthy cooking show but also have an app that helps the fitness enthusiast to achieve the desire body and peace of mind. The Dhadkan fame is known for acing any Yoga Asana and these pictures are the solid evidence of that. Have a look:

International Business Times, India, wishes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a warm and healthy birthday.