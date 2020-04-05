Shilpa Shetty Kundra is living the time of her life with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan who has just entered into a barter deal with her mom. Viaan told Shilpa that he will give her full body massage and in return she will bake him a two-layer cake.

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Shilpa explains the meaning of a barter to her seven-year-old, who is giving her a body massage. In exchange for the massage, the boy immediately asks for a cake baked by his mom. He also instructs her to make it double layered.

"Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it's such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too!" Shilpa Shetty captioned the video.

"Today, I'm grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling," she added.

"Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona," Shilpa further said.

Daughter Samisha's 40 days celebration

Shilpa and Raj recently welcomed their baby girl Samisha via surrogacy. And as their newborn daughter turned 40 days old, the Kundra family had a feast and Samisha's father turned into a chef and decided to bake one himself.

"Every day seems like a Sunday, but I only binge on the REAL Sunday. This one is special. Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days and celebration calls for cake. But since all the shops were closed, Raj Kudra decided to make a Vanilla Meringue cake. The sponge was made by me and Viaan ate a slice of the cake before the meringue came on, hence it looks incomplete. But the whole process made the celebration completely worthwhile. Heartfelt Gratitude to Raj for being the most caring, loveable, and the best husband and father in the world," Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

