The twists and turns in Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography case have kept everyone glued to their screens. Kundra, who has been sent to police custody till July 27, was also taken home for a raid. Even though Shilpa Shetty has been given a clean chit in the matter, she was questioned by the police for hours. Kundra has been called one of the "key conspirators" in the porn racket.

Crime Branch team Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's juhu bungalow. Kundra was also brought to his residence during the raid. It is said that Shilpa Shetty had a huge argument with her husband during the raid. Shilpa apparently broke down in front of the cops. Shilpa recorded her statement and broke down during the investigation as well.

Shilpa's statement

Shilpa was serving as the director of Viaan Enterprises. The company is said to have been managing the app Hotshot, on which the alleged pornographic content was put up. However, Shilpa resigned from the company following the controversy. Police are looking at the angles of money laundering against Raj Kundra. Shetty has pleaded innocence and has alleged that she had no idea about the app's content.

Shilpa Shetty allegedly named Kundra's brother-in-law, Pradeep Bakshi for being the man for calling the shots on the app - Hotshots. There were reports of Shilpa Shetty reasoning with the cops that her husband, Raj Kundra was making erotica and not porn for the app.

Raj Kundra's new app

Raj Kundra was also reportedly planning to launch another app based on talk shows, celebrity chats and more. Gehana Vasisht has revealed that he was also looking to cast Shamita Shetty in one of his projects, which he wanted Gehana to direct. Sai Tamhankar was also being considered for another project on the new app.