Shilpa Shetty undoubtedly has one of the best bodies in the industry. The diva, who is aging like fine wine, is one of the fittest celebs we have. From yoga, aerobics to a healthy lifestyle; Shilpa never compromises on a healthy routine. And her latest song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, is proof of that.

Shilpa not only looks stunning but also much younger than her actual age. A video of Shilpa Shetty probably shooting a sequence with Meezaan Jaffery has now piqued the interest of trolls. Shilpa is seen wearing a risqué outfit and practicing her moves. Shilpa is totally owning the dress and leaving some major style inspiration.

Netizens react

However, not everyone was as impressed as us. Though the diva looked spectacular, many lashed out at her for her outfit. "Kim kardashian of bollywood," said one user. Another said, "Has she forgotten to wear a blouse". "What's with the attitude?" questioned one. Another responded, "She is the yummy mummy". "Malabar's Kim Kardashian", "Ageless beauty Shilpa mam" were few more comments on her video.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen with Meezaan Jaffery in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. Shetty's popular song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, has been remixed for the film. The new song has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik. And while original singers – Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik don't mind the remixed version, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is miffed.

Bhattacharya said that he didn't like the song and even said that people have the original stuck in their minds. Netizens too have lashed out at the remixed number for spoiling the original and not standing anywhere even close to it.