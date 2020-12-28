In 2018, Shikha Talsania had come a long way in her career when she grabbed a lead role in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer film Veere Di Wedding. She was recently seen playing Sara Ali Khan's best friend in the latest release Coolie No 1, which is the remake of the original Govinda-starrer. During an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, we learnt that her father was one of the cast members in the original Govinda-starrer film.



How has 2020 been for you?

As it has been for everyone else, it's been weary, lots of lessons learnt, now I'm really looking forward to Christmas, which is going to be entertaining, and we definitely need a few laughs this year so really looking forward to Coolie No 1.

With the theatres shut down, 2020 has been the worst year for the film industry, you being an actor how did you cope with that?

You know, it is what it is, it's not just the film industry but every other industry for sure, and I think we are all in it together. We just need to be safe and hopefully, it won't last for too long. We have to patient. Now I'm eagerly waiting for Coolie No 1 where Sara and I play sisters, and our wonderful father is played by Mr Paresh Rawal. We get duped by Raju and a comedy of errors, entertainment, action and dramas follow.

After Veere Di Wedding do you consider this your second big break even though you are playing a sister of the lead?

To be very very honest I feel every performance, every opportunity I get, on stage or on screen, be it a film or a series, I always think it is a big break for me because I get a chance to perform. I get to show my skill set to the world. So I feel every project that I do, every character that I play even the ones that don't get released on time those are all big breaks for me.

But in the middle of this, do you fear being stereotyped as the lead's best friend?

I think every actor does, uh, at the end of the day it is up to you it depends on who you are working with, what project you are choosing, how collaborator or organic that collaboration is, and hopefully you try not to get stereotyped and pick the character that is meant for you.

When it comes to Coolie No 1, there's a huge competition in mind, because Govinda has set some standards. Did you face the pressure during the recreation?

No, I was actually very grateful and fortunate for the fact that I was asked to be a part of this film. This film is particularly special for me because my father was a part of the original film. So there's obviously pressure, every time you play a new character, you hope that the audience feels entertained and appreciate it. I don't think there was any other pressure.

What was your father's role in the original film?

He played the police officer. His only advice for me in the new film was 'have fun'. And that's exactly what I did.

How did you become an actor?

I think I always wanted to be an actor, I mean as a child, every child wants to be exactly what their parent does, and what their parent is doing, growing up you're like there's no other job in the world that's the only job in the world, I was in that bubble for sure, then I grew up and I was like hmmm...I see that I'm definitely interested in acting and yeah it was a very organic, natural decision, to be honest. There are lots of other things I want to do, this is not the only thing that I want to do.

Don't you now want to be the lead in films?

Wasn't I in Veere Di Wedding?

Yes, there of course you were but you know after that, one would always want to continue and one always has certain kinds of demands.