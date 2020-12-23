Varun Dhawan, who will be next seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming drama comedy 'Coolie No.1' was warned by a few A-list actors about working with Sara in the film.

In a promo video for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan all had the same warning for him regarding Sara.

In the video, Varun said, "Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha (Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal all warned me about working with her)." Sara asked, "Kya bola tha (What did they say)?" and Varun replied, "Ki bachke rehna (To beware of you)."

Aapko khulkar hasaane, aapko entertain karne, aur aapke weekend ko no. 1 banaane aa rahein hai humaare special guests Coolie NO.1 ki star cast #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/m5Cx0nKxes — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 22, 2020

Sara, who made her debut with director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has also starred in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She is currently filming director Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Sara in a recent interview had defended the 'problematic' plot of the original, and said that the remake should be viewed with an 'open mind'.