Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani turns 40 today. The starlet looks like a diva in the Instagram pictures that she has posted. Riddhima's family and friends gathered to ring her birthday. Dance, music, cake and celebrations began at midnight that went on till the wee hours of the morning.

Birthday bash

From cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor. Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, husband Bharat Sahni, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra. Riddima's designer friend Manish Malhotra and Surily Goel. Her extended family curated her birthday video wherein they all danced their hearts out to the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the film Qurbani. On her Instagram profile, the birthday girl shared a video, in which all her loved ones can be seen dancing. However, she later deleted the video.

However, what caught our attention was the bonding between once rival sisters Karisma Kapoor, daughter of Babita and Riddhima Sahani Kapoor, daughter of Neetu Kapoor.

40th birthday is all about Karisma and Ridddhima giving us some major sister goals

Ridhima and Krisma were seen happily posing with each other. Karisma wished her darling sister on Instagram. Riddhima was prompt enough to reply.

Check out this cute PDA between the sisters.

Well, for the unversed, here's the reason that is reported behind the cold war between Riddhima and Karisma.

Babita Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at loggerheads

As per reports in several media outlets, the bad blood between these two Kapoor families is not new. Both sisters' mothers, Babita and Neetu Kapoor have been known for not getting along for the longest time. While no one seems to know what triggered the fight between these Kapoor daughters-in-law, it is believed that it is going on for almost three decades now.

Babita, Neetu end cold war, thanks to Kareena

During Kareena Kapoor's wedding with Saif Ali Khan, Babita extended the olive branch towards Neetu by personally inviting her to the wedding. "Kareena's wedding served as the occasion for Babita to fix relationships. That included a friendly gesture towards the estranged sister-in-law," a source close to the Kapoors said.

What lead to a cold war between Kapoor sisters Riddhima and Karisma

Coming back to the younger members of the Kapoor family, cousin Riddhima and Karisma's terms were so bad that they both didn't even attend each other's wedding ceremonies. In the year 2017, Riddhima, who has a successful jewellery brand, R Jewellery, partnered with Lolo's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur's new wife, Priya Sachdev. The two ladies became business partners for a venture.

While Riddhma has always been vocal about her liking for Priya, on the other hand, Karisma labelled Sanjay's new wife as a home-breaker, post her divorce. But, on the other hand, Riddhima has always been seen liking and supporting Priya's IG posts.

Reconciliation

Karisma Kapoor never talked about her relationship with her cousin on any platform or during any interviews, but this isn't the case with Riddhima Kapoor. Post her nuptials with Bharat Sahni in 2006, she opened up about her terms with Lolo and was quoted saying by a leading newspaper "I don't mind talking to Karisma".

Coming back to 2020, it seems all well that ends well.

Check out some inside images from Riddhima's birthday bash!