Varun Dhawan has always kept his personal life private, especially his relationship with Natasha Dalal. Ever since Varun and Natasha have come out in open and spoken about their relationship, fans couldn't stop gushing over the power couple. Reportedly Varun and Natasha were supposed to get married in 2020, but owing to the pandemic, they pushed the ceremony. But little did you know Varun and Natasha are not just girlfriend and boyfriend but are also engaged.

Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's engagement

On a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, got candid with actor Varun Dhawan and spilt the beans on the actor's engagement with his long-term girlfriend, Natasha Dalal after she referred to Natasha as his 'fiancee.'

Varun opened up about getting married to Natasha and said:

See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, 'This is good.'

Varun and Natasha could have opted for a live-in relationship, but it's his family wants them to get married.

Natasha and her parents have been a pretty chill in that sense, but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn't have minded a live-in relationship, but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now.

Watch how cutely Varun opened up about his love life:

Varun Dhawan revealed how he met Natasha Dalal for the first time in the sixth grade.

Varun Dhawan revealed how he met Natasha Dalal for the first time in the sixth grade, and they were close friends till 12th standard. He said that he saw her in the school canteen for the first time. He said:

I remember her walking, and I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her, I felt like I fell in love with her that day.

On the work front

Varun is gearing up to make his digital debut with his father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, a reboot of the filmmaker's 1995 hit of the same name. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and will release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.