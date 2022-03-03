It has just been a few days since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot but gossip mills are already working overtime. Rumour mills are abuzz with the reports of Shibani Dandekar allegedly being pregnant and that being the reason for such a hush-hush wedding. However, the newlywed has now cleared the air in style.

Many social media users claimed that Shibani was pregnant and that they could see a baby bump during the wedding rituals. Reacting to it, Dandekar took to social media and shared a killer picture of herself flaunting her washboard abs. She wrote, "I am a woman. I am not pregnant. It was tequila." And with that one picture and caption, she totally cleared the air.

Shibani's sister, Apeksha took to social media and shared many more pictures from their wedding rituals. "Congratulations Shibu and F. If your wedding day(ssss) was anything to go by, your life together will be beautiful and full of so much love. Now put down the tequila and get back to work. Lots of love to you both," she wrote. "Love you, Goosi. Thank you for making my day so special and being by my side," Shibani said.

Honey Irani gushes over daughter-in-law

"Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy," Farhan's mother, Honey had told ETimes. "It's a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it. We are very excited," she further said.