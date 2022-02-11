Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. And it is a happy time in the Akhtar household. While earlier there were reports of the duo tying the knot in Lonavala, the latest we hear is that the duo is also looking at a Mauritius wedding. Amid all this, Farhan's mother, Honey Irani has spilled the beans on how the two informed them about their decision to wed.

Honey Irani spills the beans

Honey told a leading website, that it was at the dinner table that the two informed everyone about their decision to tie the knot. "Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy," she told ETimes. Irani also added that they were surprised by their decision to get married since this generation prefers relationships without boundations.

Honey also added that the family loves Shibani and would have accepted whatever way they wanted to lead their life together. "It's a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it. We are very excited," she further said.

When Javed confirmed the news

A few days back, Javed Akhtar had confirmed Farhan – Shibani's wedding plans. "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people," Javed had told a website.