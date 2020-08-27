Shibani Dandekar, who turns a year older on Thursday, August 27, is a multi-talented personality. From being an anchor, singer, model to an actor, Shibani has added many feathers to her cap and has been successful in all the fields.

Having spent her early life in Australia and America, the gorgeous beauty hosted American shows like Namaste America, V Desi and Asian Variety. She later moved to India and continued her career as an anchor in Indian television shows and has hosted numerous TV shows and events until now. Since 2011, Shibani has been co-hosting the show Extraa Innings-T20 during IPL (Indian Premier League) matches.

The leggy lass has also participated in popular reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi and has appeared in movies like Sultan, Roy and Noor. She was last seen in the hot web series Four more shots please! Season 2.

On the occasion of her 40th birthday, let's take a look at Shibani's net worth:

Although Shibani's annual income is not known, according to a report in Republic World, her net worth as of 2019 is close to $20 million, which she has earned by working in various fields.

Shibani's personal life:



Coming to her personal life, the anchor-cum-actress is in a steady relationship with Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhtar since 2018. She often shares lovey-dovey pictures of them on Instagram. It was only last year that the lovebirds made their relationship public and since then rumours of them tying the knot soon has been making news.

Farhan and Shibani are often spotted together at events and parties. The strong-headed lady has also gelled well with Farhan's family and on many occasions has been spotted on pictures having dinner with the Akhtar family.