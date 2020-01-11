Farhan Akhtar and wife Adhuna Bhabhani's divorce was not easy at all. Farhan had a tough time breaking the bitter news to his two daughters Shakya and Akira. He had said that he just told the truth and waited for them to understand it. After the couple parted ways amicably in 2016, ending their marriage of 16 years, Farhan found solace in Shibani Dandekar's arms. The two had been dating for almost two years and it looks like the lovebirds have decided to take the plunge this year.

If a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, Farhan and Shibani are all ready to get married by the end of 2020 or earlier. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

On Farhan's 46th birthday, January 9, Shibani Dandekar called the actor her better half in an Instagram post. "Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I've never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for 'us' !! Having said that you do need to 'unclench' a little.. be more 'free flowing'

To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤️ Can't wait for the next round," Shibani wrote.

In fact, Farhan's children, too, have accepted Shibani into the family and are quite cordial with her. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar's first wife, Adhuna Bhabani is dating Nicola Morea. Adhuna too keeps sharing pictures of her romance with beau Nicola. And what's more pleasantly surprising is that Farhan doesn't mind it at all. He can often be seen commenting, liking and approving of their PDA.

Last year, it was reported that Farhan and Shibani had secretly exchanged rings and may tie the knot soon. It looks like, the time has finally come for the couple to plan a lavish destination wedding.