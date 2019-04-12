Handsome hunk Farhan Akhtar and his gorgeous girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red with their public display of affection. While their Instagram is filled with lovey-dovey photos, the couple can't seem to stop talking about each other even in interviews. While the fans of the celebs might like what they are doing on social media, their family and close friends aren't that enthused about the sudden splurge of love on these platforms.

Farhan Akhtar, who was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani and has two children, wasn't earlier very open about sharing his personal life on social platforms. Hence, his family is finding it hard to adjust to his recent behaviour. A report in Deccan Chronicle mentions a source saying, "Farhan is a father of two growing-up daughters. He has every right to be happy in life. But this sudden spurt of PDA with his girlfriend is most uncharacteristic. Farhan was never so demonstrative with Adhuna (his first wife). His family is wondering what's gotten into him."

The source also added that the change in Farhan's attitude could also be due to Shibani's insecurities regarding the relationship. Her insecurity might have led Farhan to take to social media to announce their love story which he never used to do earlier. The report further states that Farhan spends his entire day, whenever he is not working, with Shibani and his friends and family members hardly get to see him.

There were reports of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani being ready to tie the knot and take the relationship to the next level. Rumours of a May wedding for the two also has been making rounds.