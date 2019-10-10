Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Priyanka Chopra, has revealed that breaking the news of his divorce with wife Adhuna to their two daughters was not easy at all. Farhan said he just told the truth and waited for them to understand it.

"Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn't want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them," he said.

"If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid. They understand way more than you and me can imagine. They have a sense of an energy, of how their parents are feeling. As long as you don't lie to them and you feel 'it's okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever', things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you," said Farhan in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Adhuna recently posted a collage on her Instagram where she was seen getting cozy with her boyfriend and Dino Morea's brother Nicolo Morea. And to everyone's surprise, Farhan chose to not only like but also commented on the picture by saying, "Nice jerseys Od.. You all look great but GB image bottom right is the bomb..! Hehehe"

Farhan Akhtar and wife Adhuna Bhabhani parted ways amicably in 2016, ending their marriage of 16 years. The estranged couple has been on cordial terms and has been taking care of their two daughters Shakya and Akira since then.