Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on February, 21. Javed Akhtar has finally confirmed the news of their wedding. The two had been dating for over four years now. The wedding would take place in Khandala and would be an intimate one. Javed and Shabana have always been appreciative and welcoming towards Shibani.

Date and venue

The wedding would reportedly take place in Javed Akhtar's family home in Khandala. The wedding date has been fixed as February 21, 2022. Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding and told ETimes, "Yes, the wedding is taking place."

Wedding a simple affair

However, owing to the pandemic, the wedding wouldn't be a gala one. The duo has opted to go for a low-key, simple wedding. "Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (Invitations have also not veen sent yet)," Akhtar told TOI.

Farhan and Shibani have decided to go ahead with a court marriage and once that is done, the two would move to Khandala for the wedding ceremony rituals. Javed Akhtar praised Shibani Dandekar and called her a "nice girl". He also added that what matters is how much Farhan and Shibani bond together.