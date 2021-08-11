Karan Johar's film "Shershaah" based on the bipic of vikram Batra is all set for release tonight (Aug 12) on Amazon Prime with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. Since the full opening of cinemas was delayed, the makers have decided to go for digital release of the film, though other upcoming film BellBottom is scheduled for theatre release a week after on Aug 19.

Originally scheduled to be released on 3 July 2020, the film was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic first wave last year and further delayed this year due to the second wave. Otherwise, the film marks Vishnuvardhan's directorial debut in Bollywood and Hindi film.

Based on the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Sidharth Malhotra will be portraying the double role of Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal in the film. The film's release on Amazon Prime platform is seen as the beginning of a new chapter for it to join hands with Dharma Productions. The direct-to-streaming global premiere of "Shershaah" will hit online devices on Thursday, August 12.

"Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film," said Karan Johar of Dharma Productions. The film seeks to capture his valiant spirit and honors his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename 'Shershaah', Captain Batra's valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice was instrumental in India's victory.

The citation at the National War Memorial, New Delhi describes that Captain Vikram Batra of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (IC 57556) says, "Inspired by his daredevil act, his troops fell upon the enemy with vengeance, annihilated them and captured Point 4875 (in Kargil war)

CITATION - Captain Vikram Batra During 'Operation Vijay', on 20 June 1999, Captain Vikram Batra, Commander Delta Company was tasked to attack Point 5140. Captain Batra with his company skirted around the feature from the East and maintaining surprise reached within assaulting distance of the enemy. Captain Batra reorganised his column and motivated his men to physically assault the enemy positions. Leading from the front, he in a daredevil assault, pounced on the enemy and killed four of them in a hand-to hand fight. On 7 July 1999, in another operation in the area Pt 4875, his company was tasked to clear a narrow feature with sharp cuttings on either side and heavily fortified enemy defences that covered the only approach to it. For speedy operation, Captain Batra assaulted the enemy position along a narrow ridge and engaged the enemy in a fierce hand –to-hand fight and killed five enemy soldiers at point blank range. Despite sustaining grave injuries, he crawled towards the enemy and hurled grenades clearing the position with utter disregard to his personal safety, leading from the front, he rallied his men and pressed on the attack and achieved a near impossible military task in the face of heavy enemy fire. The officer, however, succumbed to his injuries. Inspired by his daredevil act, his troops fell upon the enemy with vengeance, annihilated them and captured Point 4875. Captain Vikram Batra, thus, displayed the most conspicuous personal bravery and leadership of the highest order in the face of the enemy and made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. — Gazette of India Notification: No. 16 – Press/2000

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in major roles.

The music was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose while lyrics were written by Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, Manoj Muntashir, Rashmi Virag and Anvita Dutt.