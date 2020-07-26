Sports fraternity on Sunday, July 26, saluted the armed forces who made sacrifices on the line of duty, on the 21st anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

This day commemorates the success of Operation Vijay, which was launched by the Indian soldiers to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders, in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

As India observes the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the cricket fraternity took to social media to praise the courage and bravery of our troops.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Sunday morning and said that we shall always remain indebted to the soldiers' service to our nation. "The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Flag of India Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring," read Sachin's tweet.

Indian cricket team caption Virat Kohli said, "Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe."

Yuvraj Singh said, "I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The armed forces are our nation's pride, and we will forever be indebted to them. Jai Hind"

Rishab Pant also saluted the bravehearts who gave up their tomorrow for our today. "Salute to all the bravehearts who gave up their tomorrow for our today. #KargilVijayDiwas," read Rishab's tweet.