Twenty years ago on this day (July 26), the Kargil War or the Kargil conflict that took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district and along the Line of Control (LOC), officially came to an end.

India today celebrates the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of the Indian Army's Operation Vijay, which was the name of the Indian operation to clear the Kargil sector.

The Indian jawans successfully claimed back all the peaks that had been seized by our nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan.

As India salutes the grit and valour of our Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, let's take a look at the tributes paid to the Indian jawans who lost their lives in the war with Pakistan.

Leaders pay tribute to brave martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday morning and said that the courage and determination of our armed forces continue to inspire generations. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," read PM Modi's tweet.

PM Modi also said that he will speak more about this during today's Mann Ki Baat speech.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi: "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Kargil is not only a symbol of our self-respect but also a step taken against injustice. Former PM AB Vajpayee had said that within the purview of national security whatever we do is for self-defence and not attack."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter saying, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave heroes who protected India by dedicating everything. Jai Hind."

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to the memory of all the martyrs who have protected our motherland with their lives. I also salute every soldier and officer for their courage & valour in upholding the honour & integrity of the nation. Jai Hind!"

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared the courageous story of Captain Naveen Anaberu today and said, "The courageous story of Captain Naveen Anaberu is worth reading this #kargilvijaydiwas. Let us never forget."

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee wrote, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute all the martyrs and the brave soldiers who fought for the country. Jai Hind."