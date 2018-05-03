Contrary to previous reports, Karan Johar has announced his next movie with Sidharth Malhotra that will be based on the life of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

KJo took to Twitter to make the big announcement. The director stated that the movie will feature Sidharth playing the character of Sher Shah Vikram Batra. Vishnu Vardhan will direct the film which has been written by Sandeep Shrivastava. He also said that the movie will be produced by Dharma Movies and Shabbir Boxwala jointly.

Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth wanted to make the movie on Kargil martyr Vikram Batra and he had approached Karan for that but the latter had rejected his idea.

"He had reached out to a whole lot of people, but the first of them was Karan Johar, his mentor. Sidharth believed that Karan would welcome the idea. But, then he was shocked when Karan decided not to take up the film," The Asian Age had quoted a source as saying.

The report had further stated that KJo refused the offer either due to Sidharth's repeated flops at the box office or due to his current commitment to the film Raazi.

"It would not be wrong to assume that Karan did not find merit in the project, with Sidharth's recent record at the box office. The biopic would need substantially more investment in comparison to what Sidharth's films have been recovering. His last few films that did not do too well are Aiyaary, A Gentlemen, Ittefaq and Bar Bar Dekho. However, it is also possible that Karan refused the film as he is already working on Raazi," the source had told the publication.

The report had also added that Ekta Kapoor had found potential in Sidharth's idea, and had decided to produce the project.

However, those were just rumors as Karan has now announced his collaboration with the Student of the Year actor yet again.