Music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently went viral on social media when he shared his tale of getting charged exorbitantly for just three boiled eggs at the Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad. The cost was Rs 1,672, in case you didn't know.

The singer and composer took to Twitter to share the picture of the bill: "Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal." The post instantly triggered debates on the obscene price being charged for something as interesting as eggs.

Twitter explodes

The incident left Twitterati in a state of frenzy because, in case you didn't know, three eggs cost around Rs 15.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also replied to his tweet saying, "Ye toh eggstreamly shocking hai."

The hotel is yet to issue a statement on the controversy.

In July this year, actor Rahul Bose's was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas at Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel. Rahul had posted a video about the incident on his Twitter account: "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings." After Rahul Bose's banana controversy, the JW Marriott Hotel was fined Rs 25,000 by Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh for violation of Section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item).

In another similar incident this year, a Twitter user Kartik Dhar had posted a bill with the caption: "2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai." Dhar tagged Rahul Bose with the caption, " Bhai Aandolan Karein (Shall we protest)?"