Pixabay

Chandigarh's Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar has ordered a probe against JW Marriott hotel after actor Rahul Bose took to Twitter to show a bill of Rs 442 that he received for purchasing two bananas.

Rahul Bose, who is staying at the five-star hotel in Chandigarh Sector-35 for a shoot, was dismayed to find out the exorbitant amount he was charged. Bose had tweeted, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

"Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty," Mandip Singh Brar had told The Indian Express.

In the bill, it was noticed that Bose was charged Rs 33 for CGST and SGST each. GST experts have said that fresh fruits do not come under the GST tax slab.

"Fresh fruits and vegetables are not chargeable under GST. Offering two bananas in the garb of a fruit platter and charging exorbitant GST is also a matter to investigate under the Consumer Protection Act. If it would have been a proper fruit platter, even then they are authorised to charge only 5 per cent GST and not 18 per cent as was done in this case," Ajay Jagga, a GST expert and author of two GST books, told Newsline.