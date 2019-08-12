After JW Marriott's infamous banana debacle, the high-end Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai has now taken the crown for charging exorbitant amounts for two boiled eggs.

A Twitter user shared an image of a bill given by the five-star hotel where a pair of boiled eggs cost...wait for it...Rs 1,700. If you thought Rs 440 for two bananas was expensive, maybe it is time for you to change your mind.

Kartik Dhar shared an image of the bill with the caption: "2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein (Shall we protest)?"

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

What was surprising was that all the items in the bill were quite expensive. An omelette costs Rs 850 and diet coke is Rs 250.

High-end hotels charging unreasonable rates for everyday and common food items came to light last month when Bollywood actor Rahul Bose took to Twitter to share a video of his bill by JW Marriott in Chandigarh where he was asked to pay Rs 442 for a pair of bananas, which was termed as a fruit platter.

This video made JW Marriott come under the scanner of the excise department in Chandigarh who fined the hotel Rs 25,000 after conducting an investigation.