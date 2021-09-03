Sidharth Shukla's tragic death has left a void in everyone's heart. But the two people who are devastated by the news the most are his mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla had always been a mama's boy and had no qualms in saying so. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill remained an open secret.

Celebs have been visiting Sidharth Shukla's residence to be by his family's side. Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Asim Riaz, Devoleena, Disha Parmar and several other celebs have visited and stayed at Sidharth's home throughout to pay their last respects. Rahul Mahajan also visited the late actor's residence.

Shehnaaz and mother's condition

Rahul has now revealed that Sidharth Shukla's mother and Shehnaaz Gill, both are devastated with the news. He added that Sidharth's mother is still trying to remain strong. But, Shehnaaz has gone completely pale. "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything," Mahajan told ETimes.

He further spoke about Sidharth and his mother and said, "Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him. I met his mother today, who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me 'death is obvious, but itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.' She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime."

Was Shehnaaz by Sidharth's side?

Several reports doing the rounds have said that Shehnaaz Gill was by Sidharth Shukla's side when he passed away. However, the family didn't mention anything about Shehnaaz while talking about the chain of events leading to his death.